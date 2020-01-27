You are the owner of this article.
Former Husker head coach Pelini returning to LSU as defensive coordinator
Former Husker head coach Pelini returning to LSU as defensive coordinator

Bo fired

Former Nebraska head coach Bo Pelini is reportedly returning to LSU as its defensive coordinator.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star file photo

Bo Pelini is reportedly headed back to LSU. 

The former Nebraska head coach is returning to the Bayou to become the school's defensive coordinator, the same post he held before being hired as the Husker head man in December 2007, according to a Monday announcement. 

Pelini, of course, was fired in 2014 and eventually became the head coach at FCS Youngstown State in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. He's been the head coach there since, compiling a 33-28 record and a sub-.500 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. 

"The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game, is something I will always treasure," Pelini said in a statement released by YSU. "For Mary Pat and I, Youngstown will always hold an element of home for us with our children graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members residing here. My YSU days will always be special for the entire Pelini family."

Pelini, according to a Sports Illustrated report, agreed to a three-year deal at LSU worth about $2.3 million per season as the successor to Dave Aranda, who made $2.5 million per season before leaving earlier this month to be the head coach at Baylor. 

"The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique," Pelini said in a news release. "Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me. The chance to work with (Tigers head coach Ed) Orgeron, the ability to take charge of the Tigers defense. All of that in a place that both my family and I immensely enjoyed when we were there before is very exciting for us. We are very honored and looking forward to this next chapter."

In seven seasons at Nebraska, Pelini compiled a 67-27 mark (39-17 in conference play) and won at least nine games in each season. He never had a team break through and win a conference championship — the Huskers lost the Big 12 championship game in 2009 and 2010 and the Big Ten championship game in 2012 — though Nebraska's won nine games just once in five seasons since his firing. 

Photos: Bo Pelini through the years

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

