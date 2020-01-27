Former Husker head coach Pelini returning to LSU as defensive coordinator

Bo Pelini is reportedly headed back to LSU.
The former Nebraska head coach is returning to the Bayou to become the school's defensive coordinator, the same post he held before being hired as the Husker head man in December 2007, according to a Monday announcement.
Pelini, of course, was fired in 2014 and eventually became the head coach at FCS Youngstown State in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. He's been the head coach there since, compiling a 33-28 record and a sub-.500 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play.
"The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game, is something I will always treasure," Pelini said in a statement released by YSU. "For Mary Pat and I, Youngstown will always hold an element of home for us with our children graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members residing here. My YSU days will always be special for the entire Pelini family."
You have free articles remaining.
Pelini, according to a Sports Illustrated report, agreed to a three-year deal at LSU worth about $2.3 million per season as the successor to Dave Aranda, who made $2.5 million per season before leaving earlier this month to be the head coach at Baylor.
"The opportunity to return to LSU is truly unique," Pelini said in a news release. "Culturally, with my prior experience at LSU, I know it is a great fit for me. The chance to work with (Tigers head coach Ed) Orgeron, the ability to take charge of the Tigers defense. All of that in a place that both my family and I immensely enjoyed when we were there before is very exciting for us. We are very honored and looking forward to this next chapter."
In seven seasons at Nebraska, Pelini compiled a 67-27 mark (39-17 in conference play) and won at least nine games in each season. He never had a team break through and win a conference championship — the Huskers lost the Big 12 championship game in 2009 and 2010 and the Big Ten championship game in 2012 — though Nebraska's won nine games just once in five seasons since his firing.
Photos: Bo Pelini through the years
Nebraska vs. South Dakota State, 9.21.13
Nebraska vs. South Dakota State, 9.21.13
Illinois vs. Nebraska, 10.5.13
Huskers
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.26.13
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 11.2.13
Bo Pelini
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 11.16.13
Nebraska vs. Wyoming
Bo Pelini and Suh
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Washington vs. Nebraska
Washington vs. Nebraska
UCLA vs. Nebraska, 9.14.13
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Wisconsin vs. Nebraska, 9.29.2012
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Nebraska vs. Creighton
Bo Pelini
Western Kentucky vs. Nebraska
Bo Pelini
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 8.31.13
UCLA vs. Nebraska, 9.14.13
Nebraska vs. UCLA, 9/8/2012
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Wyoming vs. Nebraska, 8.31.13
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
UCLA vs. Nebraska, 9.14.13
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Nebraska vs. Penn State
KU08TK08
Nebraska vs. South Carolina, 1.2.2012
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini and Urban Meyer
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 11.10.12
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 10.6.12
Bo Pelini
Arkansas State vs. Nebraska, 9.15.2012
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini
Osborne and Pelini
Ohio State vs. Nebraska
LL09TK06.jpg
MSU11TK06.jpg
Nebraska vs. South Carolina, 1.2.2012
ISU08TK09
USC vs. Nebraska, 12.3.2012
ISU09TK10.jpg
Georgia vs. Nebraska, 1.1.13
MSUO3TK20
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 12.1.12
KSU09GR01.jpg
First Nebraska football spring practice, 3.2.13
JH11080601.jpg
South Dakota State vs. Nebraska
MSU03EG13
Southern Mississippi vs. Nebraska, 9.1.12
Kansas vs. Nebraska
SJS08TK04
CU08TK08
CB09052104
MSUO3EG01
CU10CR04.jpg
MU10GR04.jpg
MM07120204
KS12020102.jpg
MU08GR07
JH12072604.jpg
Washington vs. Nebraska
JH11080510.jpg
Stoops
MN11EG09.jpg
Colorado vs. Nebraska
MG10061506.jpg
Spring Game
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 10.20.12
EG09011203
Nebraska vs. Ohio State, 10.6.12
CU09TK08.jpg
SJS08TK33
Nebraska Football First Practice, 8.4.12
JH11031252.jpg
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 10.27.12
CU08TK05
LL09TK21.jpg
JH12072602.jpg
JH10041701.jpg
OSU03TK20
TENNCHATT11TK06.jpg
OU08WL06
TENNCHATT11GR20.jpg
Nebraska vs. Michigan State, 11.16.13
Bo Pelini
Bo Pelini (copy)
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.15.14
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.15.14
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin, 11.15.14
Rutgers vs. Nebraska, 10.25.14
Nebraska vs. Northwestern, 10.18.14
Bo Pelini, Josh Mitchell
Nebraska’s annual Red-White Spring Game
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.