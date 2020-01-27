Former Husker HC Pelini returning to LSU as defensive coordinator

Bo Pelini is reportedly headed back to LSU.

The former Nebraska head coach is returning to the Bayou to become the school's defensive coordinator, the same post he held before being hired as the Husker head man in December 2007, according to a Monday announcement.

Pelini, of course, was fired in 2014 and eventually became the head coach at FCS Youngstown State in his hometown of Youngstown, Ohio. He's been the head coach there since, compiling a 33-28 record and a sub-.500 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play.

"The experience for me professionally to coach my hometown university and to appear in a championship game, is something I will always treasure," Pelini said in a statement released by YSU. "For Mary Pat and I, Youngstown will always hold an element of home for us with our children graduating from Cardinal Mooney High School and so many of our family members residing here. My YSU days will always be special for the entire Pelini family."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pelini, according to a Sports Illustrated report, is set to make around $2 million per season as the defending national champions' defensive coordinator and the successor to Dave Aranda, who made $2.5 million per season before leaving earlier this month to be the head coach at Baylor.