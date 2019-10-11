The fullback is certainly not dead in Denver.
Former Nebraska fullback Andy Janovich on Friday agreed to a three-year extension with the Denver Broncos, extending what has already been a successful NFL career.
Janovich, a Gretna native, has 12 carries for 50 yards and 17 catches for 191 to go along with three career touchdowns for the Broncos. The fourth-year pro, according to a news release announcing the extension, has played in 34 of 37 games so far in his career.
NFL.com reported Janovich's extension is worth $5.7 million total, comes with a $1.35 million signing bonus and includes $3.22 million guaranteed.
You have free articles remaining.
“Since he was drafted back in 2016, Andy has developed into one of the best fullbacks in the league,” Broncos president of football operations and general manager John Elway said in a news release. “He’s exactly what you look for in a fullback — tough, reliable and a versatile part of not only the offense but also our special teams. It’s nice to see how Andy’s hard work has paid off, and we look forward to his continued impact on the Broncos.”
Janovich was a sixth-round draft pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Nebraska.
Janovich earned honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2015, his last season in Lincoln, after rushing 42 times for 265 yards and three scores. He was also a standout special teams player. Janovich has opened many rushing lanes in his career, but rumbled through one of his own in a memorable 55-yard fourth-quarter touchdown run against Wisconsin as a senior.