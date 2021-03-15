 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Former Husker Collins reportedly signing with Houston
View Comments
topical

Former Husker Collins reportedly signing with Houston

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Raiders Broncos Football

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins walks off the field after a 32-31 win against the Denver Broncos on Jan.. 3 in Denver.

 Associated Press file photo
Husker Extra Podcast: Unpacking a disconcerting Friday in the Husker football universe

Maliek Collins is headed back to Texas, only this time he'll suit up for the Houston Texans.

The former Husker defensive tackle will sign a one-year deal with Houston, according to multiple reports. He's expected to sign for $6 million.

Collins began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2020 season. Collins was a key cog for the Cowboys, finishing with 14½ sacks in four seasons, but he struggled with the Raiders. He finished with 15 tackles and zero sacks in 12 games last season.

The 25-year-old Collins was picked by the Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Steven M. Sipple: Tuioti gleans optimism from 'ancient' DL video, and shares 'Polar Bear' story
Spring setup: Jobs to be won, progress to be made on the OL for Huskers
Husker 2022 QB target Richard Torres has 'huge upside' and a rapidly growing list of suitors
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News