Former Husker Collins reportedly signing with Houston; Carter to Dolphins

Maliek Collins is headed back to Texas, only this time he'll suit up for the Houston Texans.

The former Husker defensive tackle will sign a one-year deal with Houston, according to multiple reports. He's expected to sign for $6 million.

Collins began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys before signing a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders before the 2020 season. Collins was a key cog for the Cowboys, finishing with 14½ sacks in four seasons, but he struggled with the Raiders. He finished with 15 tackles and zero sacks in 12 games last season.

The 25-year-old Collins was picked by the Cowboys in the third round of the NFL Draft.

Ex-Husker tight end Cethan Carter signed three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. Carter played in 46 games in three seasons with the Bengals, mostly on special teams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0