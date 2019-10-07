Bill Callahan is again an NFL head coach.
The former Nebraska head coach was named the interim head coach of Washington after the franchise fired Jay Gruden early Monday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
This will be Callahan's second stint in charge of an NFL team, but first since he led the Oakland Raiders in 2002-03. It was after that, of course, that Callahan came to Lincoln and was the head coach of the Cornhuskers from 2004-07, when he was fired and replaced by Bo Pelini.
Callahan had been the offensive line coach in Washington since 2015 and has also had stops with the New York Jets and Dallas Cowboys since being fired at Nebraska, but this is the first time he's been in charge of a team since his days in Lincoln ended.