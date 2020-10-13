Former Husker CB Lamar Jackson signed to Jets active roster after making first NFL start

Lamar Jackson has bounced back and forth between the New York Jets' active roster and the practice squad, but now he's with the big club going forward.

The Jets announced they had signed the former Nebraska cornerback to the active roster Tuesday after Jackson has impressed the past two weeks.

In a 2020 wrinkle to the rules due to COVID-19, NFL teams can designate up to two practice squad players per week to be promoted for a game and then reverted immediately back to the practice squad afterward. New York did that with Jackson the past two weeks before signing him full-time to the active roster this week.

Jackson started Sunday against Arizona and racked up six tackles in a 30-10 loss. It was his first career start and second career appearance after he made his debut in Week 4.

According to a team news release, Jackson has played 134 defensive snaps and 21 special teams snaps over the past two weeks and has eight total tackles (one for loss) and a pass defended.

Jackson, listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, was an undrafted free agent signed by the Jets this summer. He was cut at the end of the season but remained with the team on the practice squad. Now, he's officially on the active roster.

