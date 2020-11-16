Former Husker, Browns fullback Janovich tests positive for COVID-19

Browns fullback Andy Janovich was placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday, a day after he played 26 snaps in a 10-7 win over the Houston Texans.

The team was notified of Janovich's positive coronavirus test in the morning and immediately closed its facility in Berea, Ohio, to conduct contact tracing. Players held their meetings virtually and coach Kevin Stefanski held his Zoom call with the media from home.

The former Husker, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, was on the field for 15 offensive plays and 11 on special teams in Sunday's game.

It's the second time in four days the Browns had to implement those protocol measures after offensive lineman Chris Hubbard tested positive Friday and went on the COVID-19 list.

“That is the world we live in right now, and we are ready to do whatever is necessary to keep everybody safe, first and foremost — keep our coaches, players and staff safe,” Stefanski said. "That is really where our mentality is. While doing that, we still have to prepare and get ready to play.”

The Browns (6-3) host the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday.