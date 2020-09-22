Former Buckeye coach Urban Meyer: 'I commend Scott Frost' for speaking out on postponement

“My job is to provide my school with the very best opportunity in a great conference to have success, and this one's going to be tough," Moos said. "This football team has a chance to be really good, but it doesn't look like we're getting a lot of breaks here."

Meyer, though, disagreed with any notion that the Big Ten had taken revenge on the Huskers’ recent sabre rattling by doling out a tough slate.

“No, no, if they did — first of all, no way could you do that,” Meyer said. “I remember when Scott Frost first got there, in one of our coaches meetings, he brought up that they’ve had the hardest schedule in the Big Ten for years and years and years. Nobody really knew that, but he broke it down. Because Nebraska is a prime-time name and so are the Wolverines, Ohio State and Penn State and people want to see those games, so they seem to play (them). You never saw Nebraska play Rutgers or Maryland. You saw them play the big dogs all the time in the East. …

“So I don’t know why they keep getting those teams, but I can’t believe somebody would really do that.”

It’s worth reiterating, too, that the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions were both originally on Nebraska’s schedule along with Rutgers, which was dropped in the eight-game iteration.

