For Wan'Dale Robinson, getting younger Husker WRs ready to play is personal

Wan'Dale Robinson knows all about the challenges of getting on the field as a freshman.

The Nebraska wide receiver did it with aplomb in 2019, playing not only in the slot but also extensively at running back and topping 1,000 all-purpose yards in a 10-game introduction to college football.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound do-it-all threat for the Huskers now has an even bigger task on his plate: In addition to progressing in his own game, he's trying to make sure NU's next wave of receivers is ready to get on the field sooner rather than later.

"We know that we can compete and the young guys know that they have to do the things in practice just to get on the field and compete on the field," Robinson said. "I've kind of taken it up on myself to let them know, 'If you want to play, you've got to show it in practice and show that they can trust you out there on the field by yourself without everybody else and that you're going to go full speed and do your job."