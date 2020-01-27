Five former Huskers on initial XFL rosters as season nears

The XFL season begins in less than two weeks and seven former Nebraska players are on rosters in the eight-team league.
Each of the eight teams in the restarted league announced 52-man rosters on Monday afternoon, according to a league release.
The former Huskers include:
* St. Louis Battlehawks — wide receivers Brandon Reilly and De'Mornay Pierson-El
* Seattle Dragons — Wide receiver Alonzo Moore and cornerback Mohammed Seisay
* Tampa Bay Vipers — Offensive lineman Jerald Foster
Pierson-El was waived this fall by the Oakland Raiders but finished the regular season on the franchise's practice squad. Reilly and Foster were each in preseason NFL camps — Foster played in all four preseason games for Washington and Reilly with the Pittsburgh Steelers — before being waived.
