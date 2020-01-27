Five former Huskers on initial XFL rosters as season nears

The XFL season begins in less than two weeks and seven former Nebraska players are on rosters in the eight-team league.

Each of the eight teams in the restarted league announced 52-man rosters on Monday afternoon, according to a league release.

The former Huskers include:

* St. Louis Battlehawks — wide receivers Brandon Reilly and De'Mornay Pierson-El

* Seattle Dragons — Wide receiver Alonzo Moore and cornerback Mohammed Seisay

* Tampa Bay Vipers — Offensive lineman Jerald Foster

Pierson-El was waived this fall by the Oakland Raiders but finished the regular season on the franchise's practice squad. Reilly and Foster were each in preseason NFL camps — Foster played in all four preseason games for Washington and Reilly with the Pittsburgh Steelers — before being waived.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

