Five former Huskers on initial XFL rosters as season nears
Five former Huskers on initial XFL rosters as season nears

Panthers Bills Football

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandon Reilly (89) runs with the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

 JEFFREY T. BARNES, Associated Press file photo

The XFL season begins in less than two weeks and seven former Nebraska players are on rosters in the eight-team league. 

Each of the eight teams in the restarted league announced 52-man rosters on Monday afternoon, according to a league release. 

The former Huskers include: 

* St. Louis Battlehawks — wide receivers Brandon Reilly and De'Mornay Pierson-El 

* Seattle Dragons — Wide receiver Alonzo Moore and cornerback Mohammed Seisay 

* Tampa Bay Vipers — Offensive lineman Jerald Foster 

Pierson-El was waived this fall by the Oakland Raiders but finished the regular season on the franchise's practice squad. Reilly and Foster were each in preseason NFL camps — Foster played in all four preseason games for Washington and Reilly with the Pittsburgh Steelers — before being waived. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

