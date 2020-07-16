Fisher on the radio: Husker secondary coach likes veteran versatility at the top of a deep group

Fisher's highest praise for a veteran, though, came regarding senior Deontai Williams. The safety went down with a season-ending injury in Nebraska's season-opener last fall, missing the final 11-plus games. You wouldn't know it now, though, according to his coach.

"Deontai, today he’s a grown man. He’s exactly like Bootle as far as everything you ask him to do, three or four times (a day) working out, looking like a beast and moving like a rocket when he’s running around," Fisher said. "He picked up weight. He's strong. He looks like a pro.

"Very happy with Deontai as far as where he’s at today. If football games started today, he'd be ready to go.”

In theory, Fisher's starting secondary could just be that simple: Bootle and Taylor-Britt on the corners with Williams and Dismuke at safety. A host of young players — a group Fisher said, "are not afraid of the older guys" — are expected to push for roles in some capacity, though, led by sophomore Braxton Clark, who Fisher said he thinks is at a breakthrough moment.