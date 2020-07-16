Fisher on the radio: Husker secondary coach likes veteran versatility at the top of a deep group

As Travis Fisher gave a quick breakdown of the top of his room, a trio of seniors and a junior in the Nebraska secondary, a similar theme quickly emerged.
Simply put, the Huskers are primed to have a versatile, veteran secondary in 2020 and a group that Fisher has a deep trust in.
Senior Dicaprio Bootle? "At this point, Dicaprio is a grown man," Fisher told the "Husker Sports Nightly" radio program Thursday evening. "Everything he does, he handles it like a grown man."
That, according to Fisher, includes leading the position group and working out sometimes three or four times per day. Not only that, but Fisher says he can play Bootle at any position in the secondary, something evidenced by the fact that he moved from corner to safety down the stretch in 2019.
Ditto, essentially, for senior safety Marquel Dismuke.
"Marquel has done a great job of being able to learn the defense and learn exactly what his responsibility is and also knowing other teammates’ responsibility and knowing the defense," Fisher said. "He’s done a great job of helping the young guys know the playbook. Just like 'Dicap,' another voice in the room."
Not surprisingly, versatility and smarts also apply to junior Cam Taylor-Britt, who played mostly safety before swapping with Bootle some late in the season. Fisher said he'd like to keep the Alabama native at corner this upcoming season, but knows he can move him around if needed.
Fisher's highest praise for a veteran, though, came regarding senior Deontai Williams. The safety went down with a season-ending injury in Nebraska's season-opener last fall, missing the final 11-plus games. You wouldn't know it now, though, according to his coach.
"Deontai, today he’s a grown man. He’s exactly like Bootle as far as everything you ask him to do, three or four times (a day) working out, looking like a beast and moving like a rocket when he’s running around," Fisher said. "He picked up weight. He's strong. He looks like a pro.
"Very happy with Deontai as far as where he’s at today. If football games started today, he'd be ready to go.”
In theory, Fisher's starting secondary could just be that simple: Bootle and Taylor-Britt on the corners with Williams and Dismuke at safety. A host of young players — a group Fisher said, "are not afraid of the older guys" — are expected to push for roles in some capacity, though, led by sophomore Braxton Clark, who Fisher said he thinks is at a breakthrough moment.
"Braxton is another one I can put on the field and feel very confident in putting on the field this season. Braxton is in that final stage of grinding that I usually see with younger guys. Grinding to make sure that they're able to go out and play in front of 90,000 people every week and play at a very high level without folding at any time in the football game.
"Braxton has come out of that shell and he's going to be competitive in camp. ... It's going to be very competitive in camp to see who comes out of that thing on top going into Week 1."
Fisher spoke highly of his younger players, a group that includes three redshirt freshmen. He threw in one eye-popping number: Freshman cornerback Tamon Lynum, listed at 6-foot-2, has put on 26 pounds since he arrived on campus, per the third-year secondary coach.
