Fisher deserves 'special credit' for work on recruiting trail, Chinander says

Erik Chinander is excited about the new faces set to arrive in Lincoln within the next six months.

He also wanted to give credit where credit is due.

"I think Travis Fisher deserves a little special credit for the job he did with those DBs, not only the defensive backs but helping other positions, too," Chinander said during the Huskers' Signing Day show on Wednesday.

Nebraska's defensive coordinator was speaking to the work of his defensive backs coach, who helped land several recruits during this cycle. One of Fisher's biggest wins came Wednesday when four-star defensive back Jaiden Francois announced his commitment to the Huskers.

Chinander said Fisher has put together two strong cycles.

"He's got his room kind of back where we can get some competition," he said. "Not only that, but we've got some pieces that we can move around. We can play in some base, we can play in some nickel, we can play in some dime."