For the first time, Nebraska fans are going to be able to listen to Husker football in Spanish.
The school announced Monday that a Spanish broadcast the Cornhuskers' home game against Northwestern this weekend will be available in Spanish on Huskers.com, on 97.7 FM in Eastern Nebraska and 93.3 FM in Grand Island and central Nebraska.
“This broadcast is an exciting opportunity to introduce new fans to Husker Football and grow the listenership of the Husker Sports Network,” network general manager David Witty said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
The broadcast will feature Enrique Morales and Oscar Monterroso, who also call games in Spanish for the Kansas City Chiefs in partnership with Tico Sports, according to the release.
"The timing is especially fitting with the game falling in National Hispanic Heritage Month and as a part of the University’s Homecoming festivities," athletic director Bill Moos said in the release. "This broadcast is an important step in making sure we engage a growing demographic of Nebraska’s population and welcome all fans to Husker Nation.”