Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/12
Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/12

Cowboys Buccaneers Football

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) beats Tampa Bay Buccaneers outside linebacker Lavonte David (54) on a catch during the second half Thursday in Tampa, Fla. 

 Mark LoMoglio, Associated Press

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 1.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught one reception for 6 yards.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded a tackle.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Started his 138th career game and led the Buccaneers in tackles with 11 on Thursday. He also defended one pass.

Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Recorded one solo tackle.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Started at right defensive end, recorded a tackle and recovered a fumble.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded a tackle.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: After missing a field goal and an extra point, Zuerlein connected on three field goals and two extra points. Zuerlein's longest field goal was from 48 yards in the fourth quarter.

