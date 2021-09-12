Ex-Huskers in the NFL, 9/12

Here's a look at how former Nebraska players fared in Week 1.

Rex Burkhead, RB, Texans: Caught one reception for 6 yards.

Maliek Collins, DT, Texans: Recorded a tackle.

Lavonte David, LB, Buccaneers: Started his 138th career game and led the Buccaneers in tackles with 11 on Thursday. He also defended one pass.

Carlos Davis, DL, Steelers: Recorded one solo tackle.

Randy Gregory, DE, Cowboys: Started at right defensive end, recorded a tackle and recovered a fumble.

Ndamukong Suh, DT, Buccaneers: Recorded a tackle.

Others of note

Greg Zuerlein (Lincoln Pius X grad), K, Cowboys: After missing a field goal and an extra point, Zuerlein connected on three field goals and two extra points. Zuerlein's longest field goal was from 48 yards in the fourth quarter.

