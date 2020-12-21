 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Husker Roby makes Oklahoma City Thunder's opening day roster
View Comments
topical

Ex-Husker Roby makes Oklahoma City Thunder's opening day roster

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Bulls Thunder Basketball

Bulls forward Chandler Hutchison (15) shoots as Thunder forward Isaiah Roby (22) defends in the second half of an NBA preseason game on Dec. 18.

 SUE OGROCKI, The Associated Press

When Oklahoma City takes the court for its NBA season opener against Houston on Wednesday, Isaiah Roby will be in a Thunder uniform.

The former Husker made the team's opening day roster, Oklahoma City announced Monday night.

Roby is entering his second season in the NBA. He began he pro career in Dallas before being traded to Oklahoma City in January. Roby, however, was slowed by a foot injury and only appeared in three games.

He had surgery on his right plantar fascia over the summer.

"He’s a good player that has some versatility, he’s got size and he’s got a little bit of athleticism that we probably weren’t able to see because of the injury that he had last season," Thunder first-year coach Mark Daigneault recently told The Oklahoman.

Roby was the 45th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over three seasons with the Huskers.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Husker football: 5 newcomers to watch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News