Ex-Husker Roby makes Oklahoma City Thunder's opening day roster

When Oklahoma City takes the court for its NBA season opener against Houston on Wednesday, Isaiah Roby will be in a Thunder uniform.

The former Husker made the team's opening day roster, Oklahoma City announced Monday night.

Roby is entering his second season in the NBA. He began he pro career in Dallas before being traded to Oklahoma City in January. Roby, however, was slowed by a foot injury and only appeared in three games.

He had surgery on his right plantar fascia over the summer.

"He’s a good player that has some versatility, he’s got size and he’s got a little bit of athleticism that we probably weren’t able to see because of the injury that he had last season," Thunder first-year coach Mark Daigneault recently told The Oklahoman.

Roby was the 45th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He averaged 8.1 points and 5.5 rebounds over three seasons with the Huskers.

