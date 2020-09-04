Ex-Husker Gregory can rejoin Cowboys; Khalil Davis makes 53-man roster in Tampa

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Nebraska defensive end standout Randy Gregory has been granted conditional reinstatement by the NFL, according to reports Friday.

Gregory confirmed the reports on social media.

"Today is a celebration and thanks," Gregory wrote on Twitter. "It's go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas, and teammate."

Gregory has been suspended for 46 games since Dallas took him in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gregory, who wasn't played since 2018, is coming off his fourth suspension for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Gregory will be allowed in the Cowboys' facility starting Monday to go through COVID-19 testing. Once clear, he will be able to participate in meetings.

Gregory can start practicing with the Cowboys the week of Oct. 5, and can play in games beginning in Week 6, the NFL said in a statement.

Ex-Husker Davis makes cut

When the Tampa Bay Buccaneers open their regular season Sept. 13 at New Orleans, the focus will understandably be on quarterback Tom Brady and several other big-name offseason additions.