Ex-Husker Chris Jones signs with Titans

Chris Jones is familiar with Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It's where he was when Nebraska played Tennessee in the 2016 Music City Bowl.

Now Jones is headed back.

The Tennessee Titans announced they signed the former Husker defensive back. The 6-foot, 200-pounder has played for Arizona, Detroit and Minnesota, making six starts in 22 games.

Jones also was a key contributor on special teams in his NFL stops.

Jones started all 13 games as a junior at Nebraska before injuries hampered his senior season. He signed as an undrafted free agent with Detroit in 2018.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0