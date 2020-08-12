ESPN pundits blast Huskers' response to Big Ten postponement

"But the presidents have to exert something, exercise something we haven't seen much of in the country when it comes to the pandemic and that is leadership. That's what they've done. I know it pains them, but if you can kick it down the road a little bit, maybe the country will be in a little bit better place and we can have football in the spring."

He had more.

"I applaud the presidents for not listening to the likes of the people at Nebraska, a school that does the biggest whining. You know what? The Big Ten has operated for 116 years, most of them damn successful without Nebraska, which has been around for the last nine," Wilbon said.

On Wednesday morning, ESPN personality Desmond Howard gave his thoughts.

"I have a bitter taste in my mouth about that whole thing," the former Heisman Trophy winner at Michigan said. "I think it's greatly disrespectful to the new commissioner, Kevin Warren. I know Scott Frost said that a couple days ago, but then to have the chancellor and the president of the university back him up? I think it's extremely disrespectful not only to Kevin Warren, but to the other presidents of the university and all the other teams.