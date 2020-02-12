Driving for 6: Frost on the 'Polar Bear'; MSU's Big Ten flex; recruiting updates and roster numbers

Fidone, listed at 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, has offers from several college football heavy hitters, though Nebraska is expected to be a factor in his recruitment until the very end.

5. Not to be outdone among the ranks of Class of 2021 prospects from Iowa, four-star outside linebacker T.J. Bollers (Tiffin) picked up a scholarship offer from Alabama on Tuesday.

That has the potential to throw a wrench in a recruitment that looked like it was shaping up to feature Nebraska and Wisconsin prominently. It still likely will, but there could be some SEC heavy hitters involved, too. Bollers on Tuesday also picked up an offer from Texas A&M. Ho-hum.

6. And a couple of roster numbers post-National Signing Day No. 2 to close this thing out.

Nebraska goes into the heart of winter conditioning with 159 on its roster – the most recent to be removed include walk-on place kicker Dylan Jorgensen and veteran walk-on defensive back Ethan Cox of Blair.

Of those 159, NU has 84 scholarship players and 75 walk-ons. A whopping 131, or all but 28, have joined the program since Frost’s hire in Dec. 2017.

That’s in part why Frost said this on Sunday night: “Maybe for the first time since I’ve been at Nebraska, I feel like the culture is about there. … We still have a long way to go. We have to get bigger, stronger, faster, tougher. We’ve got to execute better. But I love the attitude in (the weight room) right now.”

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 3 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.