Driving for 6: Can a 5-7 Nebraska team get a bowl berth?; redshirt latest; recruiting update

It’s going to be a recruiting blitz for teams around the country and there will likely be many twists and turns along the way.

5. Junior linebacker Collin Miller on Monday became the latest player to give high praise to Reimer, the walk-on freshman from Lincoln North Star.

“You guys saw it: Luke Reimer, he’s a terrific player and he’s itching every day in practice,” Miller said. “‘I want one more rep, one more rep.’”

Remier has been a special teams regular all season and played some linebacker late against Maryland. He finished with a career-best four tackles, including a TFL.

6. Matt Waldoch wasn’t the only feel-good kicking story for the Huskers on Saturday. Harrison Martin, who graduated from Lincoln Lutheran and is a senior at NU, got on the field and made an 18-yarder late.

Said Frost on Monday, “When we were having the issues, we were kind of putting out some feelers to find some guys. … One of my teammates from college was coaching a local high school -- that I can’t talk about -- but was coaching a local high school, and said he knew a kid that kicked well. We asked him to come out. He did a really good job from the first day.

“I didn’t know if we were going to get around to get him an opportunity or not, but when the game got in hand, I wanted to give him a chance to get on the field and make one.”

