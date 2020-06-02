Driving for 6: With Manning and Betts in the clear, a close look at the Huskers' WR room

It’s hard to be efficient when you’ve got one true big-play threat in the passing game and your next-best option (Robinson) is forced into action at running back more often than you want. In a perfect world, even if Spielman is back, he wouldn’t be so heavily relied upon.

3. Without knowing how Spielman’s situation will play out, let’s look at the rest of the group.

Robinson, the 5-foot-10 slot man, is the natural starting point. He’s a budding leader and standout performer not only in the receiver room but for the offense as a whole. The question is, will the guys who fill in around him be all new?

Robinson, after all, is the only returning scholarship receiver with multiple catches to his name. The only other 2019 production from that group is eight catches for 101 yards from walk-on Kade Warner, who figures to be in competition for a spot in the rotation again in 2020.

4. That’s why plenty of attention falls on the newcomers, particularly Manning and Betts.