Driving for 6: What happens if some play and some don't? Likely a big ol' roster and eligibility mess

Plenty of time to drive these days, so let’s hit the road.
1. College football’s landscape is basically a day-to-day proposition at this point.
It’s been a week now since the Big Ten and Pac-12 postponed their fall seasons. The other three Power Five leagues are still moving forward, though it’s no sure thing any of them take the field next month.
There are still a lot of moving pieces and certainly a lot of back-and-forth. In the grand scheme of things, the vast majority of college sports have been nixed for the fall, but the ones still pressing on are a high-profile trio of conferences playing the most lucrative sport. Understandably, there are raw feelings from people at all different levels of the conversation.
At this point, the will-they-or-won't-they conversation is dominated by public health considerations and economic considerations.
In Big Ten country, though, there’s another set of angles to this that aren’t so much the subject of petitions and parents' letters to the commissioner, but are certainly on the minds of coaches and staffers across the league.
What happens if the SEC, ACC and Big 12 actually play and the other two don’t?
The answer includes a lot of things, not least of which is the fact that roster management, eligibility and recruiting could quickly turn into a royal mess.
2. It’s hard enough to figure out how to navigate a full cancellation across all Power Five conferences in terms of eligibility.
The same process used for spring sports — everybody gets the year back, schools can decide how many players to invite back — gets scaled up massively due to the size of football rosters. A good number of kids are still going to lose their spots. So on and so forth. Not impossible, but not pretty.
But what happens if some play and some don’t? Rule changes get even messier. At this point, if the NCAA grants an extra year of eligibility for those who opt out or play in six games or less this year as the Division I Council recommended last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will feel the need for expanded scholarship capacity and roster sizes. But the other three leagues wouldn’t. How does that work? Do the rules actually change if some conferences actually play?
“The NCAA is a member-driven organization, so you’re going to have presidents from the Big Ten, Pac-12 and some of the other conferences that decided not to play, then you’ve got the presidents from the SEC, ACC and Big 12 and they’re very territorial,” former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said on Big Ten Network recently. “There’s going to be a lot of resistance on both sides and it’s going to be very difficult to get this done. … It’s going to be a whole different roster situation if you can’t play and some kids decide to come back as opposed to the normal fluidity of college football.”
3. One potential counter to bloated rosters would be if the leagues that don’t play see an exodus of players to the transfer portal in the coming weeks.
It hasn’t happened on a large scale yet, but as the Journal Star’s Steven M. Sipple wrote earlier this week, conversations are certainly happening now and will continue over the coming days.
Seniors that want to play their final year come to mind first, but is the NCAA going to block an immediate eligibility waiver of an underclassman who wants to go somewhere that’s playing this fall? Especially if that school is closer to home in the midst of a pandemic?
A school could end up with a roster that’s either too big or one that has a big hole in it.
It remains an open question just how many players will transfer out, not just from Nebraska but more broadly among leagues that aren’t playing. Perhaps the number won’t be that high because of a lack of spots available elsewhere and the tight timeline. It’s a threat coaches are worried about, though, because a deficit of scholarship numbers can take years to climb out of. Remember, schools can only bring in a maximum of 25 scholarship players per class. The potential adoption of a one-time transfer exemption would only further complicate this matter if the 25-per-class cap isn’t adjusted.
4. Here’s another hypothetical given the current landscape: A senior at Alabama plays this fall but doesn’t get on the field as much as he wants and sees time in six or seven games. He’s confident that with more film, he’ll have a chance to get drafted. The Tide’s season ends, but hey, the Big Ten is just ramping up in January, and he wants to keep playing.
Can he transfer and play right away, maybe as a scholarship guy or maybe as a walk-on? Essentially, get two senior seasons out of all this? Would the NCAA stand in the way of that waiver request? What if he’s a graduate transfer?
There’s also the flip side of the coin. If you’re Nebraska left tackle Brenden Jaimes, who is one of many on the Huskers’ roster with NFL aspirations, what do you do? Hope for a spring season? Take your chances and transfer to a school that could use a tackle and hope they do actually end up playing this fall? Skip it all together and hope that individual workouts and maybe a collegiate all-star game is enough?
That’s only the outgoing end. Then there’s the incoming players, like midyear enrollees. Can they play right away in a potential spring season and then again in the fall? What if a player just finished a high school season in late November or December? LSU might try to pick off an Ohio State pledge or two, but maybe OSU turns around and tells some future Tigers, "Hey, you come here and you can be on the field come February.”
Regardless, for that spring semester, teams that try to play spring ball are going to be over the scholarship capacity. So at least a temporary cap adjustment would be necessary. And then based on the NCAA’s guidance — more updates will likely come on that front Friday — players that don’t play in at least six games would keep the extra eligibility.
Again, not all of these considerations are going to affect everybody. There are unique eligibility questions every year, not just this one. But roster management in college football is difficult enough when everybody’s on the same page. If different leagues play at different times, the waters muddy in a hurry.
5. A couple of other notes to wrap this thing up.
Nebraska football is planning on being back to some kind of organized workouts next week, though exactly how they’ll be using the time allotted over the fall semester is still being worked out.
6. With Australian punter Daniel Cerni’s arrival on campus over the weekend, the Huskers officially filled their 2020 recruiting class.
Remember, they signed 23 in December, then added Cerni and junior college defensive back Nadab Joseph.
That means the Huskers don’t have any spots to count back for their 2021 class, which was the expected outcome all along. Even so, depending on how much roster movement there is in the coming days and weeks, NU’s 2021 class size could eventually range anywhere from low 20s up to a full 25. Currently, the Huskers have 14 verbal commitments.
Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.
