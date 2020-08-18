Driving for 6: What happens if some play and some don't? Likely a big ol' roster and eligibility mess

2. It’s hard enough to figure out how to navigate a full cancellation across all Power Five conferences in terms of eligibility.

The same process used for spring sports — everybody gets the year back, schools can decide how many players to invite back — gets scaled up massively due to the size of football rosters. A good number of kids are still going to lose their spots. So on and so forth. Not impossible, but not pretty.

But what happens if some play and some don’t? Rule changes get even messier. At this point, if the NCAA grants an extra year of eligibility for those who opt out or play in six games or less this year as the Division I Council recommended last week, the Big Ten and Pac-12 will feel the need for expanded scholarship capacity and roster sizes. But the other three leagues wouldn’t. How does that work? Do the rules actually change if some conferences actually play?