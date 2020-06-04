Driving for 6: Prochazka working the 'minute details'; Bootle kicks off watch list season

Christian is 6-5 and 230 pounds and plays for Spanish Fort in Alabama. The Huskers offered him back in February and the connection has grown from there.

Jackson was a highly sought-after quarterback recruit already when he tore his ACL as a junior in high school. He was originally a 2020 prospect but reclassified to 2021 and is going to play at Worcester (Massachusetts) Academy for a postgraduate season this fall.

NU has been in touch with him, too, presumably about joining the program as an athlete. The elder Burkhalter told the Journal Star that he thinks he could shake his brother in the open field.

"I tell him all the time I have a mean stiff-arm," Jackson said. "But I've got to be a little confident and say I could get around him."

They'd like to play together in college, but Jackson says, "I want what's best for him," too, noting Christian has the Huskers in his top group.

More on the brothers down the road a bit.

4. Another subject to be expounded on further – much further – as we go along this summer is student-athletes using their platforms to address issues such as racism and racial injustice.