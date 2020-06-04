Driving for 6: Prochazka working the 'minute details'; Bootle kicks off watch list season

Two drives in a week? Hey, why not?
1. Restrictions in Nebraska are loosening, and some athletes outside of college programs have been back in gyms and training centers for a few weeks now.
Nebraska 2021 offensive line commit Teddy Prochazka is one of them. He’s been working out at XPlosive Edge in Elkhorn, the gym owned by Gib Duval, the brother of Husker strength coach Zach Duval, about four times a week.
Prochazka, though, isn’t only going to the gym. The 6-foot-9, 285-pound tackle prospect, ranked a four-star by Rivals and a three-star by 247Sports, also continues to get one-on-one tutoring from former Husker offensive lineman Matt Vrzal.
“At the start, when I first started working with him, it was broad-based and just trying to get the basics down,” Prochazka told the Journal Star recently. “Now that I’m starting to really get a hold on things, it’s fine-tuning the little minute details, so it’s perfect.”
Vrzal, a Grand Island native who walked on with the Huskers in 1992 and appeared in 29 games over his four years as an interior offensive lineman, has been working with the Elkhorn South standout for more than a year now.
But you shouldn’t expect to see the lessons showing up on social media or anything like that.
“I think a lot of those gurus are full of s---,” Vrzal told the Journal Star last summer. “All I am is an avenue for a kid to continue to refine his craft. You won’t see ‘hashtag Vrzal’ and this and that on Twitter. You won’t see me retweet stuff. Screw all that. Those people are in it for themselves. I get it. You want to start a business and do that stuff, great.”
Prochazka has one season left of refining his game at the high school level before he begins his career at Nebraska.
2. In a most unusual college football offseason, a normal part of it began Thursday when an award watch list named its preseason candidates.
Nebraska senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle was named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watch list on Thursday. The trophy is given annually to a player who fulfills the acronym for "impact" of “integrity, maturity, performance, academics, community and tenacity.” There are 42 players on the preseason list, including Bootle and eight other Big Ten defenders.
3. A pair of brothers are shaping up to be of interest to Nebraska on the recruiting trail in 2021 outside linebacker Christian Burkhalter and his older brother, Jackson.
Christian is 6-5 and 230 pounds and plays for Spanish Fort in Alabama. The Huskers offered him back in February and the connection has grown from there.
Jackson was a highly sought-after quarterback recruit already when he tore his ACL as a junior in high school. He was originally a 2020 prospect but reclassified to 2021 and is going to play at Worcester (Massachusetts) Academy for a postgraduate season this fall.
NU has been in touch with him, too, presumably about joining the program as an athlete. The elder Burkhalter told the Journal Star that he thinks he could shake his brother in the open field.
"I tell him all the time I have a mean stiff-arm," Jackson said. "But I've got to be a little confident and say I could get around him."
They'd like to play together in college, but Jackson says, "I want what's best for him," too, noting Christian has the Huskers in his top group.
More on the brothers down the road a bit.
4. Another subject to be expounded on further – much further – as we go along this summer is student-athletes using their platforms to address issues such as racism and racial injustice.
Whether it's members of the Husker secondary heading downtown for a demonstration, Ben Stille weighing in with poignant words or players from other schools standing up for what they believe in, it is cool to see so many young people speaking up and taking action.
Together We Stand For Equality! ✊🏾Enough is Enough Come Together As One To Stop Racism.🗣 #BLM pic.twitter.com/w333Sn9SDI— Cam Juice🧃™️ (@CamTaylorBritt5) June 2, 2020
“Let Us Breathe..” 🖤🕊 pic.twitter.com/rhyXKgcTfo— $how2x 🏴☠️ (@mylesfarmer2) June 2, 2020
The amount of WHITE people using BLACK lives matter protests as an excuse to vandalize and steal is the exact reason the protests are happening. Not only have they been taken advantage of for hundreds of years, but now their protests are being taken advantage of, be better!!!— Ben Stille (@b_stille_) June 1, 2020
Journal Star reporter Chris Dunker this week tweeted, “If I can step outside being a reporter for a moment and comment as Chris Dunker, citizen, I’ve been really impressed by the young men and women I’ve interacted with in recent days. Young people are good and should be listened to!”
If I can step outside being a reporter for a moment and comment as Chris Dunker, citizen, I've been really impressed by the young men and women I've interacted with in recent days. Young people are good and should be listened to!— Chris Dunker 🗞 (@ChrisDunkerLJS) June 3, 2020
Student-athletes fit squarely into that sentiment as much as or more than ever going forward.
5. As football teams around the country begin to return to campuses, many are testing incoming student-athletes for COVID-19.
Not surprisingly, then, many schools are reporting positive tests. At least five positive tests among Alabama football players out of about 50 tests. Three at Oklahoma State. Seven at Arkansas State. Four symptomatic student-athletes at Iowa State that are going to quarantine.
Given the scope of the spread in the United States, it’s inevitable that any program or organization that tests a large number of people is going to have cases. It also illustrates part of why it’s going to take a long time before everybody in the sports world is fully up and running again.
6. Nebraska has been pulling out all the recruiting stops in trying to land four-star tight end Thomas Fidone, and the latest effort is no different.
Class of 2021 quarterback commit Heinrich Haarberg delivered a graphic to Fidone. Haarberg played on the same 7-on-7 team as Fidone for the Warren Academy over the winter before COVID-19 put a stop to the happenings.
The graphic has Haarberg and Fidone both as Pop! figurines in a box with the tagline, “it’s a package deal.”
👀@ThomasFidone pic.twitter.com/mzMJoB6cZx— Heinrich Haarberg (@HKHaarberg10) June 3, 2020
Fidone’s being recruited by some of the top programs in the country, including the likes of LSU and Alabama, but the 6-5, 235-pound Council Bluffs, Iowa, native continues to be a top priority of the Huskers for the 2021 class. He is ranked the No. 39 overall player in the class by 247Sports and No. 62 by Rivals; 247Sports considers him the best tight end prospect in the nation.
