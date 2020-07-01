Driving for 6: NU hopes to land a WR over the weekend; Huskers earn academic accolades

The Huskers also recently landed in the top 10 of four-star running back Jaylin White (Dothan, Alabama). NU recently added a 6-1, 205-pound running back to the class in Gabe Ervin (Buford, Georgia) and is in on a few built more like White (5-11, 180), a versatile prospect who could fill a variety of roles.

3. The Huskers are still in the mix for several players on each level of the defense, too.

NU is already at four linebackers in the class and appears likely to try to add at least one more and perhaps more. At outside linebacker, Nebraska has recruited three-star Christian Burkhalter (Spanish Fort, Alabama) hard. Burkhalter has an impressive offer list and it continues to grow as Mississippi State offered him earlier this week.

Inside, NU could look at several prospects, including a pair from opposite ends of the United States in four-star Wynden Ho’ohuli (Honolulu, Hawaii) and Mikai Gbayor (Irvington, New Jersey).