Driving for 6: Nebraska welcomes big group of early enrollees; 2022 recruiting notes and more

Currently, the NCAA’s dead period runs through April 15. It’s unclear exactly where the vaccination campaign nationally will stand at that point, but obviously it won’t be completed. It’s going to be interesting to see what the NCAA does in terms of the recruiting calendar.

The Class of 2022 has now been shut out of in-person recruiting for 10 months and will be up to 13 at the least on April 15. Will spring visits happen at that point? Will the dead period get extended into (or through) the summer?

One thing is certain: Whenever it lifts, there is going to be major competition to get kids to campus. It was already hard enough to set a junior day or a camp in June that didn’t bump against events at several other schools. Now imagine what it will look like on a compressed clock when kids haven’t been able to get out for more than a year.

Given the later start to the spring semester at UNL and the projected later start to spring ball, it’s possible NU’s Red-White Spring Game will be on or around May 1 instead of mid-April. That might be an event worthy of attracting recruits. Will that be on the table by then? Who knows?

5. NU recently made the top six for 2022 four-star tight end Carsen Ryan (American Fork, Utah).