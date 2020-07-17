Driving for 6: Husker DB coach Fisher praises Noa Pola-Gates; an active recruiting weekend ahead?

Let’s hit the road and ride the heat wave.
1. Secondary coach Travis Fisher expressed an overall optimistic tone during a radio interview on Husker Sports Nightly that aired Thursday, but he saved maybe his most glowing praise overall for redshirt freshman safety Noa Pola-Gates.
The former four-star prospect out of Arizona appeared in just two games for NU in 2019 (Colorado and Northern Illinois) before injuries held him out the rest of the season. He had a left leg surgery in November and, at the beginning of spring ball, it was still unclear if he’d be able to fully participate before the proceedings were halted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Fisher, however, has seen nothing but good things from the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder.
“Coming off that injury, I think that Noa was probably going to be a little behind, but I’m telling you, he’s not behind at all,” Fisher said. “He’s actually ahead of schedule. He’s matured so much.
“If there’s one guy in the room that I’m so proud of over this last offseason, it’s probably Noa Pola-Gates and how he handled his injury and came back off his injury.”
Fisher’s answer about Pola-Gates came in response to a question about defensive backs contributing on special teams and, depending on how the depth chart shakes out, that may be the fastest route to playing time for the redshirt freshman. The staff loves his aggressiveness and athleticism and Fisher on Thursday called him “a freak.”
“He’s flying around, he’s so much more mature,” Fisher added. “We’re going to see some great things coming out of him this year.”
2. Speaking of defensive backs, Nebraska is hoping to add one to its 2021 recruiting class on Saturday afternoon.
That’s when Marques Buford Jr., who’s supposed to play a postgraduate season this fall at St. Thomas More prep school in Connecticut, is set to make his college decision.
Buford is friends with Husker freshman wide receiver Alante Brown and visited Lincoln on his own recently to spend time with Brown and junior defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt, among others.
Watch This ! 😅 https://t.co/xUCLBDhheH— Cam Juice🧃™️ (@CamTaylorBritt5) July 16, 2020
Buford is a consensus three-star player and is considered the top prep school player in the country by 247Sports. He has a strong set of suitors including the Huskers, Texas A&M, Cal, Washington State and several others.
Nebraska has 12 verbal commitments in its 2021 recruiting class so far and most recently added defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. earlier this month.
3. Brown came up earlier this week when running backs coach Ryan Held was discussing his position group on the radio.
The freshman wide receiver turned heads over winter conditioning and the first days of spring ball. Held brought him up as a versatile option who, like sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, will be primarily a receiver but can play out of the backfield from time to time.
“Alante Brown is a very talented young receiver and he’s going to be a factor at the receiver position,” Held said. “He can carry the ball if need be in different concepts that we do.”
4. Nebraska has two DBs remaining from its 2020 class and, while Tamon Lynum was a mid-year enrollee, Ronald Delancy didn't arrive on campus until this summer.
That means he could only be fully integrated into the workout program this week, but Fisher said he likes what he’s seen so far.
“Delancy got in pretty late due to when he graduated from high school, so he hasn’t been here long and I haven’t been around him much, but I tell you what, he jumped in with both feet,” Fisher said. “That’s what you want. You don’t want them to dip a toe in the water. Jump in and let them go and he’s done that.”
5. One more note from Fisher: He called redshirt freshman safety Myles Farmer the biggest member of his secondary.
Farmer, an Atlanta native, is 6-3 and north of 200 pounds and is held in high regard by Fisher and the Husker coaching staff.
“You really can’t tell with Myles Farmer and (sophomore) Quinton Newsome that those guys are too much younger than (the veterans),” Fisher said.
6. With the beginning of the official summer access period this week, Nebraska coaches can have more contact with players in the weight room and get in some film work, too.
That, of course, also means more social media content for the masses.
Death 💀 by a million SPEED CUTZ in The Arena putting in work! #nebraskafootball #huskerpower @CoachStrop @wanda1erobinson @MartinezTheQB @HuskerFBNation pic.twitter.com/5udhufqOjk— Zachary Duval (@zduval1) July 17, 2020
