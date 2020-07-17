Driving for 6: Husker DB coach Fisher praises Noa Pola-Gates; an active recruiting weekend ahead?

3. Brown came up earlier this week when running backs coach Ryan Held was discussing his position group on the radio.

The freshman wide receiver turned heads over winter conditioning and the first days of spring ball. Held brought him up as a versatile option who, like sophomore Wan’Dale Robinson, will be primarily a receiver but can play out of the backfield from time to time.

“Alante Brown is a very talented young receiver and he’s going to be a factor at the receiver position,” Held said. “He can carry the ball if need be in different concepts that we do.”

4. Nebraska has two DBs remaining from its 2020 class and, while Tamon Lynum was a mid-year enrollee, Ronald Delancy didn't arrive on campus until this summer.

That means he could only be fully integrated into the workout program this week, but Fisher said he likes what he’s seen so far.

“Delancy got in pretty late due to when he graduated from high school, so he hasn’t been here long and I haven’t been around him much, but I tell you what, he jumped in with both feet,” Fisher said. “That’s what you want. You don’t want them to dip a toe in the water. Jump in and let them go and he’s done that.”