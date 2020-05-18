Driving for 6: Frost's take on 'The Last Dance' and leadership; recruiting latest; Haarberg's next challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Let’s kick off the week with a drive.

1. "The Last Dance," a heralded 10-part documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, wrapped up its five-week run Sunday night, during which time it fueled more discussion in the sports world than anything except the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan, of course, is seen universally as one of sports’ great competitors. Last week, NU football head coach Scott Frost weighed in during an interview on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program.

“If you’re my age, Michael Jordan is everybody’s hero and everybody wanted to be like Mike,” Frost said. “Back then, when the Bulls were on, you stopped everything to watch Michael Jordan. … (The series) has been a great reminder for me of what a great competitor he was and just the greatness that we saw every day when we got the chance to watch him.”

Among the series’ most powerful moments was Jordan getting emotional when discussing what the game meant to him and why he held his teammates to such a high standard even though it sometimes came at the expense of being liked.

“That’s how I played the game,” Jordan said. “That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”