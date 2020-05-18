You are the owner of this article.
Driving for 6: Frost's take on 'The Last Dance' and leadership; recruiting latest; Haarberg's next challenge
Iowa vs. Nebraska, 11.29

Nebraska offensive linemen Boe Wilson (56) and Matt Farniok (71) await the snap to quarterback Adrian Martinez (2) in the third quarter against Iowa on Nov. 29, 2019, at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Let’s kick off the week with a drive.

1. "The Last Dance," a heralded 10-part documentary on the 1990s Chicago Bulls and Michael Jordan, wrapped up its five-week run Sunday night, during which time it fueled more discussion in the sports world than anything except the coronavirus pandemic.

Jordan, of course, is seen universally as one of sports’ great competitors. Last week, NU football head coach Scott Frost weighed in during an interview on the Husker Sports Nightly radio program.

“If you’re my age, Michael Jordan is everybody’s hero and everybody wanted to be like Mike,” Frost said. “Back then, when the Bulls were on, you stopped everything to watch Michael Jordan. … (The series) has been a great reminder for me of what a great competitor he was and just the greatness that we saw every day when we got the chance to watch him.”

Among the series’ most powerful moments was Jordan getting emotional when discussing what the game meant to him and why he held his teammates to such a high standard even though it sometimes came at the expense of being liked.

“That’s how I played the game,” Jordan said. “That was my mentality. If you don’t want to play that way, don’t play that way.”

Said Frost, “One of the things we talk about in terms of being a good leader with our team is not being afraid to tell other people they need to do better. We live in an age where we’re so careful about what we say that sometimes leaders are afraid to tell someone else they need to work harder or anything like that.

“Michael was the ultimate leader. He had friends, but you go to the movies with good friends. You go to battle with good teammates and Michael Jordan was a good teammate.”

2. Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class sits at seven members after Heinrich Haarberg’s verbal pledge earlier this month.

The Huskers in recent days have made the top groups for several highly regarded prospects. On Monday afternoon, they cracked the top seven for four-star wide receiver Yulkeith Brown out of Miami Central (Florida).

Brown, listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, has a deep group of finalists, which includes LSU, Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State and hometown Miami.

He’s a four-star prospect according to Rivals and the 247Sports Composite.

On Sunday, NU was in the top 12 for three-star defensive lineman Byron Turner, a 6-4, 230-pounder out of New Orleans. He was the second defensive lineman to include Nebraska in recent days, following Kansas City, Missouri, three-star prospect Tobechi Okoli, who has the Huskers in his top eight.

Okoli, unlike Brown and Turner, has been to Lincoln on an unofficial visit, making the trip in January after picking up a December offer from defensive line coach Tony Tuioti and NU. Since then, the 6-5 defensive lineman has picked up several high-profile offers, including Auburn, Georgia, Michigan and USC.

3. The spring is typically a time when schools get out and evaluate/recruit junior college players, but that has been put on hold along with all other in-person recruiting activities.

It’s also fair to wonder whether NU will be less active in the junior college ranks for 2021 considering it signed five for 2020 and is projecting a smaller class this year.

Even still, an offensive prospect to keep an eye on: Running back JD Martin of East Central (Mississippi) Community College.

Martin reported a Nebraska offer earlier this month. The former three-star high school prospect out of Wetumpka, Alabama, rushed for 858 yards (5.9 per carry) and five touchdowns for ECCC in 2019.

4. Here’s a thought from Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey that didn’t make the cut for this weekend’s Journal Star story about Nebraska 2021 quarterback pledge Heinrich Haarberg but is interesting nonetheless.

Harvey was asked what he considered the next step in Haarberg’s development as a quarterback going into his senior season.

“I tell every coach that’s asked about him, not that he’s not leading, but if you’re going to be a college quarterback, you’ve got to increase your leadership ability,” Harvey said. “When you walk into a room with a whole bunch of offensive linemen, they’ve got to know and be able to believe in you. That’s everybody on the offensive side.

“You don’t have to be a rah-rah, in-your-face guy, but overall leadership, we want him to take the next step.”

5. Last week on the radio, Frost complimented Khalil and Carlos Davis on being drafted but went back to a thought he’s brought up in the past.

“We need more guys to get drafted from here, and that starts in recruiting,” Frost said. “We feel like a lot of the kids we’ve recruited over the last two cycles are going to be the type of players who are going to have the chance to do that someday. We need to do a good job of developing talent once it’s here and helping kids become all they can be. I know that that’s going to lead to more draft picks.

“It’s hard to win games in the Big Ten when you have two draft picks in two years. I feel like we’re well down the path to having more in the future.”

In 'freakish athletic' Haarberg, Husker coaches have fascinating (and familiar) new QB commit

Nebraska’s had four players drafted in the past four years, none earlier than the fifth round. They are defensive back Nate Gerry (fifth round) in 2017, quarterback Tanner Lee (sixth round) in 2018 and the Davis brothers (Khalil sixth, Carlos seventh) this year.

6. On a somewhat related note, the way-too-early 2021 mock drafts are already a couple of cycles in, but one this week from CBSSports.com stood out.

Out of 32 projected first-round picks, NU is set to face seven this fall.

They are: Ohio State corner Shaun Wade (No. 3 overall), quarterback Justin Fields (No. 7) and offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (No. 32); Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (No. 5) and tight end Pat Freiermuth (No. 20); Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore (No. 16) and Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan (No. 23).

Gopher receiver Rashod Bateman shows up on these lists regularly, too. This obviously isn’t a full accounting of the talent NU faces, but it’s just one more way of illustrating the yearly challenge in the Big Ten. For reference, in 2019, the Huskers faced four players who went in the first round this spring, and in 2018 it was six.

Latest updates from the recruiting trail

The latest updates from the Nebraska football recruiting trail

Campus and in-home visits are on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But recruiting isn't necessarily slowing down. Here's the latest from the Huskers. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Husker football reporter

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

