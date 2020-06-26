Driving for 6: Epley says Husker strength coach Duval has adjusted well to 'not ideal' facility setup

Let’s kick off the weekend with a drive.
1. In chatting earlier this week with Boyd Epley about his impending retirement, I asked the former Nebraska strength and conditioning coach if watching Zach Duval take over the program since arriving with Scott Frost in December 2017 — and bringing back with him the Husker Power roots he learned from Epley — had gone the way he thought it would.
Epley’s answer: Not exactly.
“Actually it’s been a little frustrating for Zach because the facility had changed so much while he was gone,” Epley said. “The previous strength staff had given away some of the key pieces of equipment. … So Zach came back and was kind of forced to use what was left over from the coaches that had been here before.”
Over the course of time, that issue’s been rectified. Now space is the primary concern.
“It’s got to the point where the weight room isn’t big enough to do the things that he wants to do,” Epley said. “So the plans were kind of shifting to the new building. You know the story there, the building got approved and now it’s on hold for a few months. So we never exactly got Zach taken care of, is my point.”
Frost told reporters last summer that NU was rolling players through the weight room about 40 at a time — or slightly more than a quarter of the full roster — due to the size constraints of the current setup and the amount of space it takes to work out the way Duval wants. Those groups are smaller this offseason during voluntary workouts, of course, due to the pandemic.
But when the new facility is completed — at this point, the questions included when ground will break and if it still will be completed before the 2022 football season, as originally planned — Epley thinks the strength and conditioning program will reach new heights.
“You’ve got to give Zach credit for adjusting to what’s available to him,” Epley said. “It’s not ideal, but once we get the new building, he’ll have a tremendous facility to use and that will make even a bigger impact for him and the players.
“It hasn’t been ideal. Yet.”
2. A recent CBS Sports story highlights what will be just one of many complicated issues to work through in the attempt to have a college football season this fall: Nonconference scheduling.
Primarily at issue in this particular case is that not every school, every conference and every level of football is going to have the same policies and procedures as it pertains to COVID-19 testing.
For example, Nebraska is set to host South Dakota State on Sept. 19. With the caveat that three months stand between now and that game, this is what SDSU athletic director Justin Sell told CBS Sports.
"We have not been testing for coronavirus," Sell said. "That hasn't been part of our deal. If testing is needing to be part of that ability to play, we've got to work within our state … and figure out the financial impacts of that."
Among the questions — and this isn’t specific to just Nebraska and South Dakota State — that will have to be answered: Do teams disclose positive tests to each other at some point before games? What if a team can’t make a trip? Could a team demand a school test its players as a condition for playing a game?
3. A couple of notes regarding the FCS Jackrabbits: Nebraska is slated to pay SDSU $515,000 for that game in September.
Nebraska uses standard force majeure language in its game contracts, but pandemic is not explicitly listed. Here’s how it reads. Be warned, there is legalese ahead.
“This agreement shall be void in the event it becomes impossible to play the game(s) by reason of disaster, fire, hurricane, tropical storm, earthquake, war, act of terrorism, invasion, hostilities, rebellion, insurrection, confiscation by order of government, military public authority, or prohibitory or injunctive orders of any competent judicial or other governmental authority.”
The next clause calls for a $1 million payment if either party fails to produce its team to play for reasons not covered in the list.
Hopefully, none of this matters. If games are in jeopardy, it’s likely schools for the most part will work together.
4. The college football news these days can be sort of like whiplash. One day, everything seems to be on a positive track. Then the next there are seemingly problems galore.
A few weeks ago, Texas moving to 50% capacity was hailed as a sign things were returning to normal. Now reopening is on pause there as positive case counts spike up. At the same time, college football continues to plan for what a season will look like.
The bottom line, of course, is that nobody knows what’s going to happen over the coming months. Programs and universities and conferences will continue to plan as if there will be a season in order to be in the best position possible.
One more link on this subject, this time from Yahoo! Sports. Moving the season to the spring is rife with problems, perhaps most notably the dramatic increase in the costliness of player injuries and the potential toll of playing 24-plus games in a shorter amount of time. Tear your ACL in a game during April? That will cost you the season plus probably all of a fall season. Not only that, but the feasibility could depend on what happens with the virus this winter.
But spring football came up again this week and there are at least some people who think it’s the best bet.
5. A new name in the 2021 class to keep an eye on: defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr., son of the former NFL defensive back.
#AGTG I Am Extremely Honored To Say I Have EARN My First D1 ⭕️ffer From The University Of Nebraska #Cornhuskers #Huskers @CoachTFisher @coach_frost @CoachChinander @crcarter16 @oanow @JacksonAcademy @DexPreps @247Sports @CamNewton7v7 @Rivals pic.twitter.com/jtqFFZgCL7— 𝕃𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕒𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 𝕎𝕖𝕓𝕓 𝕁𝕣. (@LardariusJr) June 26, 2020
Webb Jr. plays his high school ball at Beauregard High in Alabama, an area the Huskers have recruited hard behind the efforts of defensive coordinator Erik Chinander.
6. How about this stat for Husker senior defensive back Dicaprio Bootle to wrap things up?
According to Pro Football Focus, Bootle has the third-best forced incompletion rate among Power Five conference corners since 2018. At 22.6%, he’s behind only Georgia’s Eric Stokes (24.7%) and Florida State’s Asante Samuel. (24.8%).
Bootle is expected to anchor a veteran secondary and he could do it from either corner or safety, but as much as he’s produced in 36 career games, he does not yet have an interception on his career ledger.
Hopefully, for everyone’s sake, he gets a full season this fall to try to change that.
