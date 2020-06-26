Driving for 6: Epley says Husker strength coach Duval has adjusted well to 'not ideal' facility setup

The next clause calls for a $1 million payment if either party fails to produce its team to play for reasons not covered in the list.

Hopefully, none of this matters. If games are in jeopardy, it’s likely schools for the most part will work together.

4. The college football news these days can be sort of like whiplash. One day, everything seems to be on a positive track. Then the next there are seemingly problems galore.

A few weeks ago, Texas moving to 50% capacity was hailed as a sign things were returning to normal. Now reopening is on pause there as positive case counts spike up. At the same time, college football continues to plan for what a season will look like.

The bottom line, of course, is that nobody knows what’s going to happen over the coming months. Programs and universities and conferences will continue to plan as if there will be a season in order to be in the best position possible.