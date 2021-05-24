Driving for 6: Adrian Martinez launches a podcast; Husker recruiting and current roster updates

So, essentially, Nebraska heads into the summer with 158 on its roster.

4. That number along with NU’s 84 known scholarship players help inform what the next couple of months look like.

Of Nebraska’s 84 scholarship players, five returning sixth-year seniors don’t count against the roster max. That means NU has six available scholarships for the 2021 season. Only two of those spots can be used by new, incoming players, so if we assume the Huskers use both on the transfer market, there are at least four spots to give to walk-ons.

NU has a big group of players who are in contention for scholarships, headlined by three players who started games in 2020 — wide receivers Oliver Martin and Levi Falck and kicker Connor Culp — and followed by other up-and-comers such as receiver Wyatt Liewer, transfer offensive lineman Nouredin Nouili and defensive lineman Colton Feist.

Any more attrition at the scholarship level this summer doesn’t mean Nebraska can add more players to its incoming class, but it would mean more scholarships available for walk-ons to attempt to earn.

5. It remains to be seen exactly what Nebraska will do with its final two scholarship spots for the 2021 cycle, but one of the targets pretty clearly is defensive back.