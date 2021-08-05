Did you see the guy on the Olympics shot put broadcast wearing a Nebraska hat?

If you watched the United States finish with the gold and silver medals in the men's shot put on Wednesday night, you might have noticed a little Husker swag during the broadcast.

As Ryan Crouser broke the Olympic record to capture the gold medal with a throw of 23.3 meters and Joe Kovacs nearly matched him throw for throw to take home silver, the NBC broadcast kept cutting to a man in the stands -- one of the few, considering Tokyo's severe limitations on attendance due to COVID-19 -- wearing a Nebraska hat.

Turns out, it was NU's new throws coach, Justin St. Clair.

St. Clair was hired by Gary Pepin earlier this year after the outdoor season ended. Before that, he'd spent about a decade at North Dakota State.

NDSU had an Olympian in the finals, too, in Peyton Otterdahl, who finished 10th with a best of 20.32 meters.

Otterdahl, under St. Clair's tutelage, won the NCAA titles in indoor shot put and weight throw in 2019, making him just the second man ever to sweep the NCAA's indoor throwing titles, according to St. Clair's bio on Huskers.com.

St. Clair has won USTFCCCA Midwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year eight times since 2016 (five indoor, three outdoor).

He also spent some time watching Geneva native Maggie Malone throw the javelin in Tokyo, but Malone's coach is Juan De La Garza.

