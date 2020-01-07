You are the owner of this article.
Date set for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game
Date set for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game

Spring Game, 4.13

Fans pack Memorial Stadium during the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday. The attendance figure for the game was 85,946.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

Mark the calendars. 

Nebraska's 2020 Red-White Spring Game is set for April 18 at Memorial Stadium. 

Last year, the annual scrimmage, which comes at the end of the Huskers' spring football session, was televised live on Big Ten Network. 

Given the way the schedule breaks down, expect NU to begin spring ball around Monday, March 9. That leaves two weeks before UNL's spring break and three weeks after leading up to the Spring Game. 

The game has sold out each of the past two seasons. 

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

