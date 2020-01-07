Date set for Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game

Mark the calendars.

Nebraska's 2020 Red-White Spring Game is set for April 18 at Memorial Stadium.

Last year, the annual scrimmage, which comes at the end of the Huskers' spring football session, was televised live on Big Ten Network.

Given the way the schedule breaks down, expect NU to begin spring ball around Monday, March 9. That leaves two weeks before UNL's spring break and three weeks after leading up to the Spring Game.

The game has sold out each of the past two seasons.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

