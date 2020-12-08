Big Ten schedule already in flux this week, but a crystal ball look at Dec. 19, bowl prospects for Huskers

Either way, this leaves the Huskers as the logical choice to play Rutgers. Then Illinois and Purdue play some combination of Penn State and either Michigan or Michigan State.

Seven games (or six), one rivalry preserved, no rematches. Roughly even seeding in an extremely jumbled year. Maybe a couple on Friday to spread out the television inventory.

If both Michigan and Purdue end up unable to play, you've still got six on each side. Obviously, this gets more complicated if there is an odd number of available teams.

One other note: Rutgers has already played four home games and Saturday vs. Minnesota will only be Nebraska’s third. NU could — and we should emphasize could — be in line for a Dec. 19 home game against the Scarlet Knights.

On to the bowl picture

The bottom line here is that a win Saturday against Minnesota would put Nebraska in great shape to go bowling. It wouldn’t be automatic, but it might get the Huskers pretty close.

Two outcomes that would help: The Buckeyes making the College Football Playoff and Indiana (or Iowa, theoretically) making a New Year's Six bowl.