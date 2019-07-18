CHICAGO -- Scott Frost and his Nebraska coaching staff have taken a distinctly national approach to recruiting since they arrived in Lincoln more than 18 months ago.
Yes, NU had five in-state players in its 2019 recruiting class and has made a point of building out its walk-on program based largely on in-state players, but the Huskers have also pulled players from all corners of the United States.
Frost during his initial appearance here at Big Ten football Media Days was asked if his staff has put a particular emphasis on recruiting the state of Michigan.
"I don't know if we'd identified any particular places and made them priorities. We're going to go where the players are," he responded.
"I don't care where they are, if they're in Jamaica or Kazakhstan, we're going. If they're in Michigan, so be it. We're going to come up and try to get the best players we can."
Surprisingly, neither 247Sports nor Rivals has any players for the 2020 class ranked from either country. The Huskers, though, are after international players including wide receiver Ajou Ajou, a Canadian who now plays for Clearwater International Academy in Florida. So there's a start.
On a more serious note, Frost does think the Husker staff is equipped to recruit against teams in any part of the country.
"Our coaches do a really good job. I think they're honest. They're straightforward," Frost said. "They do a good job with coaches and kids, and I feel real good about our recruiting strategy and our ability to produce in the recruiting area because of the people we put on the road."