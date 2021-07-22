 Skip to main content
Big Ten Media Days: Frost addresses Huskers' recruiting efforts in Omaha metro area
topical

Micah Riley-Ducker

Micah Riley-Ducker had 23 catches for 310 yards and seven touchdowns for Bellevue West last season.

 ANNA REED, Omaha World-Herald file photo

Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost speaks with the media at the 2021 Big Ten Football Media Days.

Scott Frost, donning a light gray suit, was at the podium Thursday to talk about the upcoming football season.

The questions at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis can go beyond 2021.

That includes recruiting, which is always a hot and active topic in these parts.

In recent days, Omaha Central tackle DeShawn Woods committed to Missouri, Bellevue West tight end Kaden Helms committed to Oklahoma and Micah Riley-Ducker, another Bellevue West tight end, committed to Auburn.

Another high-profile in-state recruit, Omaha Burke linebacker Devon Jackson, has yet to make his pledge.

All four players have received numerous offers from the nation's top programs, and all four did not give the Huskers strong consideration.

Frost was asked what Nebraska needs to do to make sure top recruits out of the Omaha area are not leaving the state.

"None of those young men have signed anywhere and I'm not supposed to talk about people that are still recruits, but what I will say is we're in the process of trying to build something where we can be winners," Frost said. "Winning is going to help a lot of things, and that's where our focus has been."

NU's 2022 recruiting class includes two in-state players — Lincoln Southeast's Jake Appleget and Columbus' Ernest Hausmann. Both are linebackers.

Nebraska has turned a lot of its in-state recruiting efforts to 2023. The Huskers have pledges from Pierce tight end Benjamin Brahmer and Lincoln Southeast offensive lineman Gunnar Gottula.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Tags

