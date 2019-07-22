As watch list season rolls on, Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry's name keeps popping up.
The inside linebacker on Monday morning was named to the Butkus Award preseason list.
Barry is one of 51 players on the preseason list for the award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football.
Barry is coming off a junior season in which he started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers and finished sixth in the conference with 112 tackles (55 solo).
The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder also found himself on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watchlist last week, an award given to the best all-around defensive player in the country.
NU has only one Butkus Award winner in school history. Trev Alberts won it in 1992.