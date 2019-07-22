{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska vs. Purdue, 9/29

Nebraska linebacker Mohamed Barry (7) celebrates a tackle against Purdue at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 29.

 JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

As watch list season rolls on, Nebraska senior linebacker Mohamed Barry's name keeps popping up.

The inside linebacker on Monday morning was named to the Butkus Award preseason list.

Barry is one of 51 players on the preseason list for the award, given annually to the best linebacker in college football.

Barry is coming off a junior season in which he started all 12 games for the Cornhuskers and finished sixth in the conference with 112 tackles (55 solo).

The 6-foot-1, 230-pounder also found himself on the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason watchlist last week, an award given to the best all-around defensive player in the country.

NU has only one Butkus Award winner in school history. Trev Alberts won it in 1992.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Load comments