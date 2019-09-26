Ever since ESPN announced Saturday night that its flagship "College GameDay" show would be coming to Lincoln for the first time in 12 years, folks have wondered who would serve as the show's celebrity guest picker.
Many names got bandied about, but one always seemed like the logical pick. On Thursday afternoon, she made it official herself.
Actress Gabrielle Union, an Omaha native and a Husker fanatic, will join the ESPN broadcast team on the set Saturday morning and make picks, including Nebraska and No. 5 Ohio State's Saturday night matchup at Memorial Stadium.
I truly love you guys!! I was always gonna do @CollegeGameDay !!! There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk @Huskers 🏈🏈 w/ @MiamiHEAT fan (we sat in the same section) @DesmondHoward & the guys!! Now which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show🤔— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 26, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
"There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk Huskers w/ Miami Heat fan (we sat in the same section) Desmond Howard & the guys!!," Union wrote on Twitter. "Now which (Husker) jersey do I rock to the show?"
Union and her husband, NBA star Dwyane Wade, are expected to be in town Friday night for Nebraska basketball's "Opening Night" scrimmage and Rick Ross concert at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Wade played for NU coach Fred Hoiberg in Chicago and the couple is also friends with Ross.
Union joins a list of celebrity guest pickers on the "GameDay" set this fall that the past two weeks has included Atlanta rapper Jeezy and country music star Eric Church.
Time will tell who Howard and Lee Corso pick, but you can probably guess which way Union is going.
ESPN College GameDay set construction
ESPN "College GameDay" set construction
ESPN College GameDay set construction
ESPN College GameDay set construction
ESPN College GameDay set construction
LFR is ready
Watch: GameDay setup on Thursday
NU unveils location for ESPN's Saturday morning 'College GameDay' broadcast
ESPN's "College GameDay" will broadcast from just outside Memorial Stadium.
The university announced Monday evening that ESPN's flagship pregame show, which will be in town as Nebraska hosts No. 5 Ohio State on Saturday night, will set up shop just outside the East Stadium near the Coliseum.
It will be the first time since 2007 that the show will broadcast from Lincoln.
UNL students will have access to the area beginning at 5:30 a.m. Donor parking lots open at 6 a.m., but reentry is not permitted, so anybody attending "College GameDay" should plan to park in public lots if they're planning on leaving and returning closer to game time, according to an NU news release.
"College GameDay" airs from 8-11 a.m. on ESPN.
The site is also where ESPN's College Football Live will be broadcast at 2 p.m. Friday.
September 23, 2019
ESPN announcement
See you next week, Lincoln! 🌽@OhioStateFB 🆚 @HuskerFBNation— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 22, 2019
(📍 @HomeDepot) pic.twitter.com/mqtELDCqrk