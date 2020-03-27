Abdullah returns to Vikings on reported one-year deal

Ameer Abdullah is back with the Minnesota Vikings.

The former Nebraska running back re-signed with the Vikings on Friday, the team announced. Multiple reports say Abdullah agreed to a one-year contract.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abdullah appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2019 as a running back and kick returner. He rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 and a touchdown.

In addition, he averaged 25 yards on 13 kick return attempts.

Abdullah finished the 2018 season with the Vikings after he was cut by the Detroit Lions. He was originally drafted by Detroit in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first three-plus seasons of his career there before he was claimed off of waivers by divisional foe Minnesota.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.