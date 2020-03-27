You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Abdullah returns to Vikings on reported one-year deal
View Comments
topical

Abdullah returns to Vikings on reported one-year deal

{{featured_button_text}}
Vikings Chiefs Football

Minnesota Vikings running back Ameer Abdullah (31) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Bisi Johnson during the second half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday.

 Colin E. Braley, The Associated Press

Ameer Abdullah is back with the Minnesota Vikings. 

The former Nebraska running back re-signed with the Vikings on Friday, the team announced. Multiple reports say Abdullah agreed to a one-year contract. 

Abdullah appeared in 16 games for the Vikings in 2019 as a running back and kick returner. He rushed 23 times for 115 yards and caught 15 passes for 88 and a touchdown. 

In addition, he averaged 25 yards on 13 kick return attempts. 

Abdullah finished the 2018 season with the Vikings after he was cut by the Detroit Lions. He was originally drafted by Detroit in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft and spent the first three-plus seasons of his career there before he was claimed off of waivers by divisional foe Minnesota.

Contact the writer at pgabriel@journalstar.com or 402-473-7439. On Twitter @HuskerExtraPG.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports writer

Parker joined the Journal Star as the University of Nebraska football beat writer in August 2017. He previously covered Montana State athletics for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2012.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News