A six-figure year for Adrian Martinez? Volleyball players making serious money? A preview of NIL profits shows it's possible

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The ability for college athletes to profit off of their name, image and likeness is likely coming in 2021.

Nebraska football already has started planning for it with the advent of its Ready Now program, which includes a partnership with locally based Opendorse.

In a recent 538 story, Opendorse co-founder Blake Lawrence shared some Nebraska-specific data that showed the top potential earner from social media alone — so no other forms of profit, whether they be from other forms of marketing, commercials, autographs, etc., included — and the numbers are significant.

Using a combination of social media following (read: earning potential) and projected opportunities, Lawrence suggested NU junior quarterback Adrian Martinez could make $153,147 in a year from social media alone.

The top mark in volleyball, Lexi Sun, could make $38,438.

Both of them, by Opendorse' calculations, could command more than $1,000 per post. In Martinez's case, slightly more than $1,500 per.