A football crystal ball is dangerous in 2020, but here's a look at Dec. 19, bowl possibilities for Huskers

Seven games, one rivalry preserved, no rematches. Roughly even seeding in an extremely jumbled year. Maybe a couple on Friday to spread out the television inventory.

One other note: Rutgers has already played four home games and Saturday vs. Minnesota will only be Nebraska’s third. NU could — and we should emphasize could — be in line for a Dec. 19 home game against the Scarlet Knights.

If the Big Ten opts against the Wisconsin/Minnesota matchup, things open up a bit more. In that scenario, NU could end up playing Rutgers or also perhaps Michigan or Michigan State.

On to the bowl picture

The bottom line here is that a win Saturday against Minnesota would put Nebraska in great shape to go bowling. It wouldn’t be automatic, but it might get the Huskers pretty close.

Two outcomes that would help: The Buckeyes making the College Football Playoff and Indiana (or Iowa, theoretically) making a New Years Six bowl.

If the Big Ten gets two into those games, then there are five other bowls with conference ties. Again, this is all subject to change given the number of bowls that have already been canceled.