Life in the Red Podcast: Transfer QBs, rounding out the football staff, Amy Williams and Co.'s impressive win and more

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett fire the podcast up for the first time in 2022 and talk through the latest in Nebraska football recruiting and staff developments. Then a long hoops discussion, featuring the women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 8 Michigan, what to like about Amy Williams' team and where the men's team is at coming off a close loss to Ohio State and into a brutal stretch.
