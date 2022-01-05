 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Life in the Red Podcast: Transfer QBs, rounding out the football staff, Amy Williams and Co.'s impressive win and more
0 Comments
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: Transfer QBs, rounding out the football staff, Amy Williams and Co.'s impressive win and more

  • 0

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett fire the podcast up for the first time in 2022 and talk through the latest in Nebraska football recruiting and staff developments. Then a long hoops discussion, featuring the women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 8 Michigan, what to like about Amy Williams' team and where the men's team is at coming off a close loss to Ohio State and into a brutal stretch.

Watch here: 

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett fire the podcast up for the first time in 2022 and talk through the latest in Nebraska football recruiting and staff developments. Then a long hoops discussion, featuring the women's basketball team's dominant win over No. 8 Michigan, what to like about Amy Williams' team and where the men's team is at coming off a close loss to Ohio State and into a brutal stretch. 

Listen here

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the 'miracle' Moroccan soccer coach training players

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News