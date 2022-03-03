 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: The most interesting Husker assistant coaches this spring and what to make of back-to-back hoops wins

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett go deep on the first week of Nebraska spring football and the most interesting assistant coaches at the moment.

They also get into talk about defense and special teams and break down a busy junior day coming up Saturday.

Then, the conversation shifts to hoops, where Fred Hoiberg's team has won back-to-back road games since Trev Alberts announced last week that Hoiberg will be back next year with a restructured deal.

