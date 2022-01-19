 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: The Huskers' fascinating QB room; recruiting wheels keep turning; NU hoops turmoil
topical web only

Life in the Red Podcast: The Huskers' fascinating QB room; recruiting wheels keep turning; NU hoops turmoil

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down Nebraska's new-look quarterback room and what is shaping up to be a wild spring, talk recruiting and note that currently 16 new scholarship players are expected to be on campus this semester and for spring ball. Then, the attention turns to basketball, where the guys talk about comments made on the radio this week by Kobe Webster and the Huskers' search for their first Big Ten win.

The latest episode begins with NU's new QB situation. Plus, the guys share thoughts on some interesting comments from a men's hoops player ... among other Husker topics.

