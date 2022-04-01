 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: The hoops offseason so far and talking Husker OL as spring ball moves toward final week

Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett check in on a Friday to recap the moves Nebraska basketball head coach Fred Hoiberg has made so far this offseason — and a perhaps somewhat surprising level of continuity so far — and also talk about the Nebraska offensive line's confidence through the first four weeks of spring ball.

