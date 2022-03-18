 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Life in the Red Podcast: The Fred Hoiberg offseason overhaul begins and more March Madness

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get together to talk about the NCAA tournament and the beginning of Fred Hoiberg's busy offseason of change. We knew about Matt Abdelmassih's departure from the program and learned of Doc Sadler's while talking about hoops on the podcast. That, some talk about Big Ten teams (and Creighton) in the tournament so far plus some spring football chat on spring break week.

