Life in the Red Podcast: Talkin' transfer portal on a Friday — both football and hoops

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett get together on a Friday afternoon to discuss Casey Rogers' decision to enter the transfer portal, a transfer portal defensive line target who's visiting the Huskers this weekend and, guess what else, a transfer portal addition for the men's basketball program.
