Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD No. 2 and the latest from Scott Frost; can NU hoops get in the win column?

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2 in which Scott Frost's program landed two more skill position players, talk through the extent of the offensive rebuild the Huskers are undertaking and consider what Donovan Raiola might be thinking about his offensive line group. Then the conversation turns to hoops and a stretch of games upcoming that represents NU's last best chance at salvaging something out of an 0-11 start to Big Ten play.

