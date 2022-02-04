Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a surprisingly busy National Signing Day No. 2 in which Scott Frost's program landed two more skill position players, talk through the extent of the offensive rebuild the Huskers are undertaking and consider what Donovan Raiola might be thinking about his offensive line group. Then the conversation turns to hoops and a stretch of games upcoming that represents NU's last best chance at salvaging something out of an 0-11 start to Big Ten play.
Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD No. 2 and the latest from Scott Frost; can NU hoops get in the win column?
- Lincoln Journal Star
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kaitlyn Hord, who was an All-American middle blocker at Penn State, announced Sunday afternoon that she is transferring to Nebraska.
John Cook always thinks "we" over "me," but at age 65 he's jumping into the world of name, image, likeness in college athletics, just another challenge for an incredibly successful college coach.
Ron Brown says he spent "tens of thousands of university dollars in recruiting through FedEx" writing letters to Husker prospects. Writing letters? Imagine that.
May the best man win, Nebraska coach Scott Frost said of the QB race. He didn't say, "May the best man named Casey Thompson win," but we would've understood if he had chosen that route.
With 16 midyear enrollees joining the mix, the Huskers have infused new blood into nearly every part of the roster.
The Superior native's college track career is off to a shining start, and her coach thinks she could compete in the Olympics in the future.
A look at Nebraska's overhaul of its skill talent and other observations after landing WR Janiran Bonner and RB Ajay Allen on Wednesday.
Nebraska landed signing day commitments from a four-star WR from Georgia and a four-star RB from Louisiana. Here's what their new coach says about them.
Nebraska has 26 new scholarship players for the 2022 class, so much of the program's work is done for this cycle. But not all of it.
Johnson, from Maize, Kansas, has family connections to Nebraska but also plenty of suitors around the country.