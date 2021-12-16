Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping NSD, first impressions of the new Husker assistants and VB in the Final Four

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett recap a busy National Signing Day for the Husker football program and give their first impressions after interviews with new offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, receivers coach Mickey Joseph and offensive line coach Donovan Raiola. The conversation turns to basketball, which had an interesting and troubling week and faces an important stretch ahead and then to volleyball, where John Cook has his program back in the Final Four.