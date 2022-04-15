Life in the Red Podcast: Recapping Husker spring football and looking ahead to the summer

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett convene on Friday morning to discuss Nebraska's Red-White Spring Game and what questions (a lot) remain heading into the next phase of the offseason. Some talk, too, of the Huskers' big recruiting weekend and then a dive into baseball, where NU is struggling to gain any consistent momentum.
