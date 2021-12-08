Life in the Red Podcast: Nebraska football's three new assistants, its recruiting blitz and a troubling night of hoops

Steven M. Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Chris Basnett break down the hires of Mark Whipple, Mickey Joseph and Donovan Raiola to the Scott Frost's football staff, talk through what each brings (and what questions there are about them) and get into what is shaping up to be an intense stretch of recruiting both at the high school ranks and in the portal. Plus, is there an overreaction to NU hoops' blowout loss to Michigan on Tuesday night, or is there real trouble brewing for Fred Hoiberg's program with a rugged stretch upcoming?